Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with plenty of high-profile managers in recent weeks, and Thomas Tuchel is one of them.

The German, who won the Champions League at Chelsea in his very first season, was sacked by the Blues in September last year. He has been without a job since, and many, including Rio Ferdinand, have tipped him to replace Antonio Conte at Spurs at the end of this campaign.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed Daniel Levy‘s stance on Tuchel.

Daniel Levy does not want Thomas Tuchel as Tottenham manager

Conte’s future at Tottenham is still up in the air. The Italian only signed an 18-month contract when he joined Spurs, and that deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

There’s a big chance that Conte will walk away in the summer, and Tottenham will have to bring in a top-quality replacement to go to the next level.

Tuchel, who is a proven winner, would be an amazing choice, but Jacobs has claimed that the German will not be an option for Spurs as long as Levy is at the club.

The journalist told TeamTalk: “The other name I would just mention briefly, that keeps being linked with Tottenham is Thomas Tuchel.

“My understanding is that Daniel Levy doesn’t see Tuchel as a fit for Tottenham. And Tuchel himself is not necessarily pushing that one at this stage.

“So I think that Tuchel cannot be considered a likely future Spurs manager or a frontrunner in any way. At least, not for as long as Daniel Levy remains at the club.”

TBR View:

Tuchel would be an extraordinary option for Tottenham and most other clubs in Europe.

The German definitely has his flaws, but he is a phenomenal tactician and is more than capable of leading this Spurs side to success if given an opportunity.

Levy is apparently completely against Tuchel and we don’t understand why. The Chelsea allegiance shouldn’t be an issue – Andre Villas-Boas, Jose Mourinho and Conte were all at the helm at Stamford Bridge too previously.

The Tottenham chairman will definitely have his reasons, but we really think Tuchel would be a fine appointment at Spurs.

