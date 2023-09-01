When Tottenham are expected to announce Brennan Johnson signing

Tottenham Hotspur are edging ever closer to the deadline day signing of Brennan Johnson.

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano declared “here we go” on Johnson to Spurs.

Tottenham are reportedly signing the Nottingham Forest ace for in excess of £40million.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This transfer is now heading down the home straight, and we’ve just had another exciting update.

The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel has reported when Johnson is expected to have his Tottenham medical.

Taking to X, Mokbel believes it’ll be between 4pm and 5pm.

He also expects the Spurs official announcement to take place late in the night.

Tottenham have made some outstanding signings over the past few months as Ange Postecoglou sought to put together a team capable of shining in the Premier League.

The likes of James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Micky van de Ven have all come in to bolster the Spurs ranks.

Tottenham really could do with bolstering their attacking ranks too, and Johnson will be an exciting addition if he does join.

He has been deemed a ‘complete‘, ‘very fast‘ and ‘devastating‘ forward, and he looks like he has an amazing future in the game.

Obviously you can’t count your chickens before they hatch, but this deal seems to be heading in the right direction.