Daniel Levy has now made an interesting comment about Mauricio Pochettino amid claims that he could enter the running to return to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Tottenham chairman sat down with Cambridge Union yesterday and answered some difficult questions on the current situation at the club.

Of course, it’s been an underwhelming campaign for Spurs to date and it led to Antonio Conte’s departure last month.

The Italian boss has been replaced by his former assistant, Cristian Stellini, until the end of the campaign. But it’s been a rocky start for Stellini to say the least.

Spurs seem to be pressing ahead with their search for a new manager, although not at the pace some fans would have hoped for.

Indeed, sections of the Tottenham fanbase have made it evidently clear that they want to see their former manager Mauricio Pochettino return to the club.

Football.London’s Alasdair Gold claimed earlier this week that while the Argentine isn’t yet being considered by the club, he is likely to enter Tottenham’s thinking at the end of the season.

Now, Daniel Levy has responded to a question about Pochettino’s book titled ‘Brave New World’ and how that coincided with Tottenham’s decline.

A Tottenham fan put a question to Levy about Pochettino’s book being released back in October 2017.

The fan suggested that Tottenham’s decline under the 51-year-old actually began when ‘Brave New World’ was released.

They then asked Levy if the club sanctioned the book’s release and how he thinks it may have affected the team’s form on the pitch.

“The answer is that we did know about it,” Levy responded. “It was his choice to do it, some people say it was a good thing, some people say it was a bad thing.

“But it was his choice and we clearly didn’t stop it.”

Of course, the book was written by Spanish journalist Guillem Balague and it offered an fascinating insight into Pochettino’s work at Tottenham.

But it’s probably a bit of a stretch to suggest that is where Tottenham’s decline under the Argentine began.

Spurs went on to reach a Champions League final just two years later, while they were also still among the best sides in the Premier League during that period.

