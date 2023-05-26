Daniel Levy isn't even considering two managers for Tottenham now - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with moves for Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter recently, and Dean Jones has shared what he knows about the situation.

Spurs missed out on yet another manager yesterday – Arne Slot. It looked almost certain that the Dutchman would become the new Tottenham boss, but he decided to stay at Feyenoord in the end.

Daniel Levy is now once again on the lookout for a new manager, and reports have claimed that Potter and Rodgers are both on his list. Jones, however, doesn’t think that’s true, as per his comments on GiveMeSport.

Tottenham appointing Brendan Rodgers or Graham Potter is a ‘non-starter’

One of the reasons why Arne Slot’s move to Tottenham collapsed is because of the compensation Feyenoord demanded from Daniel Levy.

Other clubs who don’t want Spurs to poach their manager could try and employ a similar stance if Tottenham come calling in the coming weeks.

One way to eliminate this issue is by going after a manager who is out of work. Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers check that box, but Jones doesn’t think that’s an option for Spurs now.

He said: “I know Spurs fans that wonder about the chances of Brendan Rodgers or Graham Potter coming in but up to this point, I have been told that has been a non-starter.

“So again, that has looked very unlikely. It might be the case that Spurs now have to go and explore that avenue, but everything I have heard makes me think both would take a lot of negotiating and persuading.”

TBR View:

Rodgers and Potter are not bad options for Tottenham by any means.

Yes, both of them faced the sack after disastrous campaigns at Leicester City and Chelsea respectively, but they are both quality managers who have done good things in the Premier League.

The likes of Luis Enrique should still remain higher on Daniel Levy’s wish list, but if he can’t convince the big names to take the Tottenham job, Rodgers and Potter should be considered.

If it was us, we’d probably go with Rodgers ahead of the old Chelsea and Brighton boss.

