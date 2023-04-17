Daniel Levy isn’t considering Mauricio Pochettino for the Tottenham job right now











Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly not under ‘active consideration’ by Daniel Levy for the Tottenham Hotspur job right now.

Spurs’ chairman, Daniel Levy, is facing a crucial few months ahead as he bids to restore some form of stability at the club.

Tottenham are currently without a permanent manager in the dugout after Antonio Conte’s departure last month, while their managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, is also facing an uncertain future after his ban.

The recent slump in form on the pitch has led to sections of the Tottenham fan base calling for the return of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine’s name rang out from the stands at Spurs’ stadium during the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Yet, it seems that Pochettino isn’t currently being considered by Levy as he lines up Tottenham’s next permanent manager.

Levy isn’t considering Pochettino right now

The Athletic reports that Pochettino is not currently under ‘active consideration’ by both Levy and Fabio Paratici.

Indeed, the outlet notes that there has been no contact between Tottenham and their former manager over taking over next season.

Pochettino seems to be the popular choice among Tottenham fans after his brilliant spell in north London.

The club have appointed three permanent managers since the Argentine was sacked back in 2019, with none of them managing to last a full campaign in charge.

It’s understandable that sections of the Spurs fan base are calling for the ‘world-class’ Pochettino to return, but it seems that members of the Spurs hierarchy are not convinced of the idea.

You get the feeling that if Spurs did want Pochettino, they would have moved for him straight after dismissing Conte last month.

The 51-year-old is currently out of work after his spell at PSG and is reportedly open to a return to north London.

