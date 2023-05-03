Daniel Levy having real doubts over potential manager now, it involves Harry Kane











Daniel Levy reportedly has reservations over Julian Nagelsmann and it involves Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The Spurs chairman is facing a crucial period as he bids to get the club back on track after a disappointing campaign.

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte back in March and it leaves Levy searching for his twelfth permanent manager.

One name that has been heavily linked with a move to north London is former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Indeed, Tottenham are reportedly keen on hiring Nagelsmann ahead of the summer, with the German boss seeking assurances over a new sporting director and transfer strategy.

But it seems that Spurs have some reservations of their own, with The Sun reporting that Levy has doubts over Nagelsmann’s age.

Levy has doubts over Nagelsmann

The outlet claims that Levy has ‘reservations’ over Nagelsmann being just 35 years of age.

It means he is a year younger than Tottenham’s captain, Hugo Lloris, and just six years older than Harry Kane.

The Sun notes that his age isn’t a ‘deal breaker’ but Levy wants to ensure that Tottenham’s players, including Kane, respect any potential new manager.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Nagelsmann’s age doesn’t exactly reflect his experience as a manager. Despite being sacked by Bayern back in March, he’s already proven he can manage at the highest level.

He became the youngest ever manager to guide a team to the Champions League semi-final with RB Leipzig back in 2021 too.

The German boss has been in management for over seven years now, meaning he has more experience than older candidates such as Vincent Kompany.

It doesn’t seem likely that Nagelsmann’s age will put Levy off, especially as he seems like the perfect fit for Tottenham. As for Kane, his future at Spurs remains unclear but you get the feeling that the 29-year-old would be excited by the prospect of working under a manager like Nagelsmann.

Show all