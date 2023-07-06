Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy and Harry Kane reportedly have a gentlemen’s agreement for the Englishman to be sold this summer.

It’s that time of the year again for Spurs fans when there’s a new rumour about their star striker’s future every single day. The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his contract as well, which adds more fuel to the fire.

SportBILD share the latest on Kane’s situation this week, and their update shows why Bayern Munich are so confident about signing him from Tottenham this summer.

Harry Kane and Daniel Levy have a gentleman’s agreement to let him leave Tottenham

Tottenham have had a solid start to the transfer window, haven’t they?

New boss Ange Postecoglou has already signed Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, while Dejan Kulusevski’s loan deal has also been made permanent. Spurs are pushing to sign new centre-backs too.

Amid all the positivity is the sad fact that there’s a huge chance Harry Kane will leave Tottenham this summer.

Bayern Munich have already had a bid rejected for the Englishman, and reports have claimed that they will come back with an improved offer to lure him away. Kane is said to be open to the move as well.

Now, BILD claim that Daniel Levy may have to honour a gentleman’s agreement he has with his star man to leave the club this summer.

The report reveals that the Spurs chairman and Kane reached an agreement when Manchester City and Chelsea’s moves to sign him in 2021 were rejected.

The two parties agreed that if a non-London club made a move for Kane and tabled a lucrative offer, Tottenham would sell him. That could act in Bayern’s favour now.

TBR View:

Tottenham’s chances of keeping hold of Kane don’t look great now, does it?

The Englishman, branded as ‘exceptional’ by Pep Guardiola (talkSPORT), is one of the best strikers in the world, and for him to spend a season outside of every European competition makes it difficult.

In Bayern Munich, Kane has the option to join a club where he will be guaranteed silverware, which is something he clearly dreams of having not won a single trophy at Spurs.

It will be interesting to see what Levy will do if Bayern come back with a huge offer in the coming days.