What Georgino Rutter did in the 28th minute for Leeds v Watford sums him up right now

Leeds United continued their fine run of form under Daniel Farke to smash another three goals in at Elland Road and move up to fifth in the table.

The Whites had too much for a hapless Watford side who struggled to get to grips with some of the confident and attacking play from the home side.

And key to that attacking player and building on some fine recent performances, was Georgino Rutter.

Georgino Rutter shows just how much he’s loving life at Leeds right now

Rutter didn’t get himself on the scoresheet today for Leeds but he did everything else brilliantly.

And while the brilliant piece of play to set up Jaidon Anthony in the final minute for the third goal will catch the attention on highlight shows, it was another piece of play from Rutter in the 28th minute that really showed his confidence.

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Spotted in a clip doing the rounds on social media, Rutter received the ball in a wide area under pressure in the 28th minute of play.

However, rather than going backwards and looking for an easy way out, Rutter produced a magnificent spin and turn before leaving the defender for dead. From there, he then flicked the ball around another Watford defender before being brought down.

Certainly, it seems Rutter is a man who has found his feet under Daniel Farke in the Championship.

Looking the part

It’s amazing sometimes what a new manager and a drop in division can do for a young player.

Rutter is definitely reaping the rewards of getting a manager into the club who believes in him, as well as the small drop in quality from the Premier League.

If Rutter continues to play like he is right now and develop further, than that £30m+ fee Leeds shelled out might end up looking like a bargain.