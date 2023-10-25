‘He has done fantastic’: Daniel Farke says 23-year-old Leeds talent has been superb in training

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has praised Whites summer signing Ilia Gruev, saying he’s been great in training.

The Elland Road boss, speaking ahead of Leeds‘ upcoming Championship clash, spoke out about the 23-year-old’s lack of game time.

Gruev joined Leeds in the latter stages of the transfer window, reportedly costing the club £4million.

The Bulgaria international was a regular for Werder Bremen, but hasn’t been getting as much game time for Leeds.

Gruev has made just three appearances for the Whites, and all of those were late cameos off the bench.

Indeed, the midfielder has played more for his country than he has for his new club since making the move.

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Farke was asked about Gruev’s lack of game time at Leeds and whether his minutes are dependant on whether Ethan Ampadu is able to play, as well as the possibility of playing alongside him.

“We will see [if he can play with Ampadu],” the Leeds boss said, as per the club’s YouTube channel, ahead of the Stoke clash.

“We have never done this, it is always up to be proven. It can’t be a yes or no, it is up to them to prove they can play together. I have to say, I’m really happy with Ilia.

“He has done fantastic. He came really late with little pre-season, really humble guy. I was tempted because he is training at a top level, to unleash him beforehand.

“But there are others playing well in his position. Let’s be honest, Ethan, Archie, Glen have been superb. My gut feeling is he will play an important role for us.”

Our view

It’s good to hear Farke sing Gruev’s praises. The player has been impressing behind the scenes and the Leeds boss hasn’t got any issues with him.

However, it’s a shame that he’s been getting so little game time. Admittedly, Ampadu has been in sensational form, and you can’t drop him if he’s fit and available.

It doesn’t look like Gruev and Ampadu are in line to play together, as you need someone with the capability to supply the Leeds front line, and neither can really do that.

Ampadu is currently two yellow cards away from a suspension. If that happens, then perhaps Gruev would come in.