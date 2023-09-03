Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been very impressed with defender Junior Firpo behind the scenes.

Journalist Graham Smyth was speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast about the £13m left-back.

After an incredibly exciting 4-3 win over Ipswich Town, yesterday’s game against Sheffield Wednesday was a lot less dramatic.

Despite having more possession, more shots and more than double the number of passes, Leeds couldn’t find a way through.

Daniel Farke hasn’t had the easiest start to life at Elland Road.

His squad has dramatically changed compared to last season, although he did secure some very important signings just before the transfer window closed.

Glen Kamara and Djed Spence were brought off the bench for their debuts yesterday, with Ilia Gruev waiting in the wings as well.

However, another player at Leeds who has really impressed Farke without making an appearance this season is Junior Firpo.

The left-back position has been a conundrum this season, with youngster Jamie Shackleton filling in right now.

Sam Byram has picked up an injury while Pascal Struijk is currently required at centre-back.

Leeds boss Farke already impressed with Firpo

Speaking just before the transfer window closed, Smyth said: “There might not be a great deal else that happens.

“As far as we’re aware, there’s no left-back on the agenda right now.

“Luke Thomas, as of Wednesday morning, Leeds were still monitoring Luke Thomas and kind of hoping for a change in that.

“But, even then we were getting the sense that if Thomas didn’t come off, Leeds might just go with what they’ve got.

“[Daniel] Farke is said to be impressed with Junior Firpo, he thinks that he’ll be really good in the Championship.

“Sam Byram, we know is a solid one, for me it’s a risk. You’re almost asking a pair of recently very injury-prone players to I suppose fill a 46-game season between them and ensure that any injuries they pick up are not concurrent.

“But of course, both are currently injured.”

Firpo will hope he can slot straight into the Leeds team once he’s fit and Farke will want him to be available as quickly as possible.

He was expected to leave at one point in the summer but his fitness likely scuppered those plans.

The faster Leeds can start to name a settled team on a weekly basis, the faster they’ll be able to start climbing the table.

It’s early days and the Championship is a serious slog, but Farke won’t want to fall too far behind the leaders at this early stage of the campaign.