Fabrizio Romano claims Leeds career is over for £13m star











Leeds United’s relegation will no doubt see them lose a few players and the latest reports suggest Junior Firpo will leave this summer.

The Elland Road club will need to offload some players and rebuild this summer. They lost a lot of fight last season and that needs to change.

Fans of Leeds were angry with their relegation and relayed their anger to both the hierarchy and the squad.

Next season is a chance in the Championship to show their fight and try to get promoted back to the top flight.

Not everyone will stay, and it looks like Firpo is one set to leave. Fabrizio Romano was able to provide the latest update on his future.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Junior Firpo set to leave Leeds

Firpo’s future being in doubt is no shock. The player signed in 2021 from Barcelona for a reported fee of £13million. No doubt will want to stay in the top flight.

Romano reported the latest update on the Leeds defender. He tweeted: “Understand Junior Firpo will leave Leeds United this summer as several European clubs are already keen on signing him. The plan is to try a new experience after relegation.”

It was not a great season for Firpo. The 26-year-old featured 25 times in all appearances and started in 20 matches. The left-back struggled in defence and opposition sides exploited him on many occasions.

Despite the update about Firpo being that his future is in doubt, Leeds fans will not be upset.

No doubt they will want someone who can defend better and if he wants to leave then maybe he doesn’t have the fight for promotion.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)