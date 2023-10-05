Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has suggested that on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon can do better during training.

Farke was speaking to the press, via Leeds Live, after his side came away with a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers last night.

Crysencio Summerville was the hero yesterday scoring the only goal of the game for Daniel Farke’s side.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Yesterday was the perfect example of grinding out a result even when a team isn’t playing at their best.

Leeds were easily the better side, but Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter couldn’t continue their good form in front of goal.

It meant keeping a clean sheet was essential and Illan Meslier will be delighted to have avoided conceding once again.

Daniel Farke selected Joe Rodon in defence alongside Pascal Struijk despite concerns about his efforts in training.

The Welsh international has made seven league appearances since joining on loan from Spurs.

He’s now kept four clean sheets in his last four games, even if he did get sent off against Hull City last month.

Farke questions Rodon’s effort in training

Speaking about the 25-year-old after the match, Farke said: “I think I was pleased with him overall because he was involved in many good results and many clean sheets.

“Not each and every game before was spot on in every detail, I think [the] yellow and red card was unnecessary and also I had a chat with him because he can improve more on the training pitch.

“We spoke about this topic and he has delivered in the last days.

“It was the time to give him the next chance and yes, he played with a really good performance it is always the same, if you are on it in training and spot on and train proper and concentrate with good body language there, then you always have good chances to deliver good performances in the game.

“That’s what he did today and I am pretty pleased with him.”

Rodon never really got a chance in pre-season training at Tottenham before joining Leeds but Farke will be delighted the Premier League side were happy to let him leave.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

He’s got experience playing in the Championship with Swansea already, while last season he was turning out in the Europa League with Stade Rennais.

Rodon has added a level of competition to the Leeds squad that will lift the rest of the team.

He’s not started more than 20 league games in a season since his time with the Swans.

Making sure he has the fitness levels to start throughout an intense Championship season will be why Farke is so desperate for him to work as hard as possible on the training ground.