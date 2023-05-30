Crystal Palace think they can convince Tottenham managerial target to join them











Crystal Palace reportedly believe they can convince Graham Potter to join them this summer, after claims Tottenham Hotspur want him.

Tottenham have ended the season without a permanent manager lined up after Antonio Conte’s departure back in March.

Spurs have missed out on the likes of Arne Slot, Vincent Kompany and Mauricio Pochettino during this period.

Following the Slot news, The Daily Mail reported that Graham Potter had emerged as a candidate for the Tottenham job.

But The Independent reports that Palace believe they can convince the 48-year-old to make the switch to Selhurst Park.

Palace want Potter

The outlet claims that Palace are hoping to persuade Potter to take over from Roy Hodgson this summer.

Despite the likelihood they will face stern competition for his signature, there is a ‘belief’ within the club they can prove persuasive.

As for Potter, the outlet notes he is keen to take a job at a club where the structure would be the right fit for him.

Potter has been lauded as an ‘excellent’ manager due to his impressive spell at Brighton.

But it’s fair to say that his brief tenure at Chelsea has damaged his reputation. The Englishman was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge in April after a miserable campaign.

There’s no doubt that Potter would have been a good fit for Spurs before taking the Chelsea job last year.

But after a difficult few months in west London, you get the feeling that Spurs fans wouldn’t be delighted if he was named as Conte’s successor.

Yet, he does fit the bill in terms of his preferred style of football and he just never seemed to be the right fit for Chelsea.

