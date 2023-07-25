Crystal Palace talks over £17.5m target compared to Kevin De Bruyne have stalled

The latest reports suggest that Crystal Palace are struggling to agree a deal for Brazilian attacker Matheus Franca this summer.

According to Lance, Crystal Palace are the main club interested in Franca. They have apparently offered around £13million for the player.

This offer is not enough for Franca’s current club Flamengo. They want around £17million for him and due to this, negotiations are now currently ‘stuck’.

In Brazil, the transfer window closes on August 2nd. Due to this, Palace apparently need to hurry up if they want a deal to happen as Flamengo won’t be able to sign a replacement after that date.

Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images

Palace stuck in negotiations for Franca

This latest news is not what Palace fans will be wanting to hear, especially after Wilfried Zaha has left the club recently.

Franca looks an exciting young talent who can play in multiple attacking positions. He is only 19 years-old and looks more a player for the future.

There is no doubt that he is highly-rated. He reportedly has a £17.5million price tag and has also been compared to Kevin De Bruyne and Marcos Llorente.

Palace have some very exciting young players at the club in Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. It would be great to see them add more attacking talent in Franca.

Photo by Fernando Alves/Getty Images

The club will need to make sure that they improve their attacking reinforcements in order to make sure they are not involved in a relegation battle.

With the two clubs only being a few million pounds apart in their valuations, it will no doubt be frustrating for Palace fans to see that negotiations are now stuck.

Franca is not the finished package so many not be a key player yet, but he is definitely a player for the future and an exciting talent.