Newcastle United have been heavily linked with Flamengo’s Matheus Franca in recent months.

Sport Witness have now relayed an update regarding the Magpies and the 19-year-old midfielder.

The outlet noted how Newcastle had reportedly made multiple bids for Franca, but to no avail.

Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images

Now, they have relayed a report from Brazilian outfit Lance claiming Flamengo ‘should’ lose him in summer.

Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen all placed bids before, said the report.

Now, ‘stronger’ offers are reportedly about to arrive, with the Brazilian club wanting €20m (around £17.5m).

Back then, €16m (£14m) was the most Flamengo got as an offer, but now they’ll only consider £17.5m or above.

The report doesn’t specify whether Newcastle themselves are plotting a higher bid for Franca, however.

Nonetheless, the Magpies would certainly fancy their chances of landing the exciting midfielder.

Obviously Newcastle have financial muscle, but £17.5million is a modest fee for any Premier League club nowadays.

Our view

The Magpies would be getting themselves a top talent in Franca, who already has 50 appearances for Flamengo.

Indeed, Franca is so important to them that they didn’t let him go to the Under-20 World Cup with Brazil.

Franca is extremely versatile. He has played on both wings, in attacking midfield, and even up front.

In addition, there have been comparisons to Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

With Newcastle needing strength in depth ahead of their Champions League return next season, versatility would be a great asset.

Franca is also incredibly talented, has considerable first-team experience, and at just 19, has his whole career ahead of him.