A transfer update from Fabrizio Romano around Bundesliga striker Marcus Thuram could cause a domino effect which sees Wilfried Zaha head to Paris Saint-Germain.

Romano reported: “Understand Thuram is tempted by the new improved proposal from AC Milan — decision is to leave PSG talks. Communication sent in the afternoon: talks with PSG are over.”

It was only recently that the Italian journalist claimed: “Wilfried Zaha, on Paris Saint-Germain list as free agent alongside Marcus Thuram. PSG are working on both deals but will make decision next week”

The Ivorian attacker, who is no doubt a Crystal Palace legend, is available to leave the club on a free transfer this summer. Palace have reportedly offered him a new deal.

With Thuram declining PSG, and the Ligue 1 side reportedly working on deals for both attackers at the same time, it makes sense for the French club to focus on Zaha.

In Romano’s tweet about Zaha and Thuram, it mentioned that PSG will apparently make a decision next week on who to sign.

This decision has now been taken out of their hands due to Thuram deciding to move elsewhere. The ‘world-class‘ attacker choosing AC Milan will definitely be a blow for PSG.

Despite this, they have a great alternative option in Wilfried Zaha. The Palace winger has shone for years at the club. With him now 30 years-old and out of contract, this is most likely the last time he could seal a big move.

At PSG, the ‘unstoppable‘ winger could win trophies and play in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Palace are still without a manager. Despite being in the Premier League for over a decade, they have failed to push on and show some ambition to challenge the top half.