Crystal Palace eye Matt Doherty just months after Tottenham release











Crystal Palace are one of the sides ready to offer Matt Doherty a route back to the Premier League – just a few months after he left Tottenham Hotspur.

That is according to a report from 90min, who suggest that the right-back is set to leave Atletico Madrid in the summer having only joined the club in January.

Photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images

Matt Doherty made one of the more surprising moves of the most recent window. The Republic of Ireland international looked set to leave Spurs on loan after a turbulent spell in North London.

Crystal Palace eyeing Doherty months after Tottenham exit

However, Tottenham had reached their limit for international loans they could sanction. And with that, his contract was mutually terminated before he ended up signing for Atleti.

Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Unfortunately, his time in the Spanish capital has been disappointing. And reports recently suggested that Doherty was set to leave Atletico in the summer, with Diego Simeone not including the 31-year-old in his plans.

But it seems that he could soon be on the way back to the Premier League.

According to 90min, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Burnley all want Doherty. Meanwhile, Sheffield United could come into the conversation should they get themselves across the line in the promotion race.

Doherty would be a smart signing for a number of Premier League sides this summer. He has previously had some success at the highest level. And it seems that he is going to be available on a free transfer.

You cannot say that Tottenham have rued losing him – despite their recent struggles. Emerson Royal enjoyed a brilliant run of form after January. And Pedro Porro has showed glimpses of his quality since arriving.

He could be a ‘fantastic‘ addition despite his struggles with Atletico. There may be more sides who join the race by the time his contract expires.