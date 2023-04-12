Matt Doherty set for another move just months after Tottenham exit











Matt Doherty will be on the lookout for a new club just months after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, with Atletico Madrid set to let the right-back leave this summer.

That is according to Sport, who report that the Republic of Ireland international is not in Diego Simeone’s plans following his arrival in the January transfer window.

Photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images

Matt Doherty left Tottenham in the final hours of the window. It appeared for a little while that a move would be on the cards. But many expected a loan exit for the 31-year-old.

Atletico Madrid set to let Matt Doherty leave

However, with Bryan Gil and Djed Spence leaving beforehand, Tottenham had used up all of their international loan spots. And thus, the only way for Doherty to leave came from Spurs cancelling his contract and allowing the full-back to move to the Spanish capital on a free transfer.

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Unfortunately, the surprise move to Atleti has not worked out for Doherty. He has been an unused substitute for all but one of their La Liga games since his arrival.

Doherty would have hoped to prove himself to earn an extended stay with Atletico. However, it seems that he will be searching for another club once again in the summer.

Sport reports that Doherty is not in Simeone’s plans and will not stay beyond this season.

It would be no surprise to see Doherty return to the Premier League. His time at Tottenham will not be remembered particularly fondly. But he was good for Wolves before that. And he did have a bright spell for Spurs before injury ended his campaign prematurely last season.

And if he leaves Atletico on a free transfer, he would definitely be a smart signing for someone this summer.