Crystal Palace will try and sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer











Crystal Palace are considering signing Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as they look to bring the right-back home to Selhurst Park.

Palace sold Wan-Bissaka to United for £50m back in 2019. He has featured enough for the Red Devils but in recent times he’s been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

However, under Erik ten Hag, Wan-Bissaka has come back into the fold a bit recently and has played well in doing so.

But according to The Sun, Palace remain hopeful of signing both he and Conor Gallagher, and will even wait until the summer to get the deals done if necessary.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Patrick Vieira is keen on adding to his squad after overseeing a big change at the club. Survival once again remains the key for Palace, but there is a firm belief that they’ll be well out of any trouble come May.

Wan-Bissaka was being linked with a move to West Ham before the window started. But his form for United since then has seen things quieten down.

TBR’s View: Wan-Bissaka could make case for United stay now

It’s ambitious and bold of Palace to plot a move for both Wan-Bissaka and Gallagher. The problem they have now with the United man is that he’s probably done enough to convince Ten Hag he’s worth something.

A while ago, it seemed his United career might be done. He’s started the last six Premier League games, and been impressive in those games as well.

Of course, he’ll have links to Palace and will have a feeling that going back could work out. Just look at how it worked out for Wilf Zaha. But leaving United is a big call, especially when they are on the up again.

If Palace do sign Wan-Bissaka, you’d have to say it would be a fine piece of business.