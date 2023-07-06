Crystal Palace have made phone calls to club of ‘incredible’ £42k-a-week target

The latest reports have suggested that Crystal Palace have made contact with the club of Perr Schuurs as they attempt to sign him.

According to the latest from Tuttosport, via SportWitness, Crystal Palace are trying to push forward in negotiations to sign the Torino defender.

Apparently, the Eagles are looking for a potential Joachim Andersen replacement. The report says that the Danish defender is apparently wanted by Newcastle.

The Premier League clubs have made calls and sent emails in an attempt to make contact with Torino this summer transfer window.

Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Crystal Palace want Perr Schuurs

It is no shock to see Palace looking at centre-backs during the summer transfer window. Andersen is being linked with a move away like and Marc Guehi is also attracting a lot of interest.

The ‘incredible‘ Serie A defender would no doubt be a good player to replace either centre-back. If neither left he would also be a great option to have in case either was injured.

Schuurs is only 23 years old. He’s definitely a player who looks like he could have a big future and excel in the Premier League.

The defender, who is reportedly on £42,000-a-week, is highly-rated. This is proven by the fact that some reports have linked him to Liverpool. Meanwhile, other reports have suggested West Ham are also interested in signing him.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

It would be a great bit of business if the Eagles could beat other Premier League clubs to the signing. If they sign him and a few other players to positions that need strengthening then they can battle for a top-half finish next season.

With Roy Hodgson back in charge, there should be some optimism about where the club can finish. He managed well in his interim spell and signings like Schuurs would massively boost the quality in the squad.