‘Crucial’ Leeds player is now set for contract talks in the new year

Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper is now likely to resume contract talks with the club in the new year as his contract nears to expiring.

That’s according to The Athletic who revealed that Cooper has already had previous talks break down with Leeds.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The 32-year-old has a deal that runs until next summer and there’s currently no indication if he will sign an extension.

It’s detailed in this report that Cooper was actually subject of heavy interest from Saudi Arabia this summer.

And upon hearing the lucrative offer, Cooper instead decided that he wanted to remain with Leeds, a team he’s amassed nearly 300 appearances for.

Consequently, the Scotland international asked Leeds to consider extending his current contract for another 12 months, taking him to the summer of 2025.

But his untimely foot injury early in the season curtailed those talks and any chance of a transfer.

Of course, it may have been a given in past years that Leeds wouldn’t allow Cooper to leave for free, but there’s now no guarantee of a contract.

Cooper may still have to fight for a new contract at Leeds

Under Marcelo Bielsa, ‘crucial’ Cooper was an automatic starter.

However, in this new Daniel Farke era, Cooper has been left on the bench on occasion.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The skipper did just have a watching brief when Leeds won 2-1 against Bristol City before the break.

Pascal Struijk captained the side next to Tottenham Hotspur loanee Joe Rodon at the back.

And Rodon will have strengthened his case to continue in the side after an excellent showing for Wales in their win over Croatia last night.

It would still seem that Cooper is definitively ahead of Charlie Cresswell in the pecking order, a talented youngster who Farke regards well.

But as far as his Leeds future is concerned, Cooper will have to wait until the new year to see if contract talks can extend his Elland Road stay.