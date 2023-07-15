Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero has responded after Sergio Reguilon suggested he was injured by the Argentine in training yesterday.

The Ange Postecoglou era has begun at Spurs and the Aussie is putting his players through the paces. There is a wave of excitement around the club now and fans can’t wait to see how the players perform under their new manager.

Reguilon returned to Tottenham after his disappointing loan spell last season, and he seems to have hurt himself in training on his first day back.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Cristian Romero responds after Sergio Reguilon posts bloody picture of his leg

Cristian Romero is one of the most aggressive defenders in the Premier League, and Tottenham fans absolutely love him for that.

He has no fear diving into tackles and he’s not really bothered about hurting himself or an opponent as long as he wins the ball back for his side.

Romero seems to be the same in training, as Sergio Reguilon posted a picture of his leg on Instagram, showing a cut which may be a little disturbing for some viewers.

The Spaniard captioned the image “Cuti is back”, suggesting the World Cup winner was responsible for the injury.

Romero saw Reguilon’s story on Instagram and decided to respond to it.

“How much will you cry, baby,” he wrote.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

That’s typical Romero, isn’t it?

The Argentine is loved by Tottenham fans for a reason, and his aggressive style of football suits the Premier League perfectly.

However, the defender did go overboard on a few occasions last season, costing Tottenham points. That cannot happen again next term, and we’re sure Postecoglou will address that issue before the new campaign starts.

It will be interesting to see how Romero will fare under the Aussie next season.