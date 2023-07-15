Cristian Romero leaves £32m Tottenham player with bleeding leg after training

Pre-season is in full swing at Tottenham Hotspur and the players are certainly not taking it easy.

Ange Postecoglou has taken the Spurs reins and is looking to pull his side back up by the scruff of the neck.

Combativeness will no doubt play a big part at Tottenham, and few players are more combative than Cristian Romero.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Indeed, Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon took to Instagram on Friday with the aftermath of a Romero tackle.

The Spaniard posted a story video of his leg, complete with bleeding wound, and the caption “Cuti is back”.

Reguilon films his leg and then pans up to Romero as he walks away, seemingly smiling and laughing.

Here’s the link to Reguilon’s Insta story post (content warning – it contains blood!).

The £32million ace appears to be in good spirits too in the video, so nothing to worry about by the looks of things.

Obviously we’ve all seen what Romero is capable of on the pitch. He’s a tenacious, tough tackler and a great player.

The Tottenham defence wasn’t at its best last season, but the Argentine was one of the better players at the back.

He’s certainly hit the ground running in pre-season, and there’s no doubt he’ll take that into the season.

It also looks like there’s good camaraderie in the Tottenham dressing room, which obviously bodes well for next term.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham pre-season in full swing

Up next for Spurs is their pre-season trip to Australia, where they’ll contest their first pre-season friendly.

Tottenham will take on West Ham at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Tuesday 18 July.

Spurs will then head off to Thailand to face Leicester before travelling to Singapore to take on Lion City Sailors.

Games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona will follow before Tottenham get their Premier League campaign under way.