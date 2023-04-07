Cristian Stellini raves about 43-year-old who could reportedly end up replacing him at Tottenham











Cristian Stellini has heaped praise on Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi – after claims he’s in the running to land the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte last month after his explosive outburst following the 3-3 draw at Southampton.

It leaves Daniel Levy searching for his twelfth permanent manager of ENIC’s 20-year reign at the club.

Spurs will need to get their next appointment spot on, with doubt surrounding Harry Kane’s future at the club and fans growing restless due to a lack of success on the pitch.

One name that has been linked with replacing Conte at Spurs is another Italian manager in Roberto De Zerbi.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Indeed, Tottenham have reportedly made contact with De Zerbi’s camp over a possible move to north London.

And ahead of Spurs’ crucial match against his Brighton side tomorrow, Stellini has heaped praise on his compatriot.

Stellini praises De Zerbi

Speaking to Football.London, Stellini was full of praise for the style of play De Zerbi has implemented at Brighton this season.

“This game is really important for us because it came after two drawn matches,” he said. “Matches we could win so it’s very important to play a great match against Brighton that is a tough team in this moment since Christmas.

“First in the league for chances created from open play, passes attempted and shots on target. It is a team with the ball that is very good, with a great manager that arrive here and is quickly doing a great job.

“We knew this manager for a long time because he’s an Italian guy and we respect him and Brighton, but we are Tottenham, and we play in our stadium and so we have to play stronger, and play in our way and in a way we can hurt them. We know very well which is this way and we are well prepared to play tomorrow.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, Stellini is set to take charge at Spurs as acting head coach until the end of the season. But De Zerbi would be a popular choice among Spurs fans to replace Contes’ right-hand man.

He’s got Brighton playing a really attractive brand of football on the south coast and has already guided them to an FA Cup semi-final.

The 43-year-old could even guide the Seagulls into a Champions League place if they continue their brilliant run of form between now and the end of the season.

Spurs may have a tough task in convincing the Italian to switch Brighton for north London though, especially after the way Conte left the club last month.

De Zerbi only arrived at Brighton earlier this season as he replaced Graham Potter, so it remains to be seen whether he’ll be ready to leave after just a few months in charge.

