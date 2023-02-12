Cristian Stellini now hints Tottenham youngster Pape Matar Sarr could start vs AC Milan











Tottenham Hotspur assistant boss Cristian Stellini has hinted that Pape Matar Sarr could be in line to start against AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Spurs fell to a hugely disappointing defeat at the King Power Stadium yesterday after being thrashed 4-1 by Leicester City.

Antonio Conte was back on the touchline after missing the Manchester City game, but the Italian will be unimpressed with the way his side reacted after taking the lead.

Rodrigo Bentancur opened the scoring for Spurs inside 15 minutes after a strong start to the game from the visitors. But after Nampalys Mendy’s stunner to level things up, Tottenham capitulated and shipped another two goals before half-time.

Conte was handed a further blow in the second-half as Bentancur was forced with what initially looked like a serious knee injury. The Uruguayan looked set to be stretchered off the pitch but did manage to walk back to the dugout.

With Tottenham looking alarmingly short in the middle of the park, Stellini has hinted that Sarr could get the nod for their trip to the San Siro.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Stellini hints Sarr could start in Milan

Stellini spoke to Spurs Play after yesterday’s loss and said it is currently unclear how serious the Bentancur’s injury is

The Italian was then asked about Tottenham’s options in midfield ahead of Tuesday’s clash. Yves Bissouma is currently sidelined, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be suspended for their knockout clash against the Serie A champions.

And Stellini mentioned Sarr as a possible option to come into the side in the event that Bentancur is unavailable.

“Yeah, it will be difficult. But he have a squad, we trust in our players,” he said.

“We’ve lost Antonio and last week [vs Manchester City] the team took the responsibility. If we lose two midfielders for a game, we trust in the other players.

“But the older player has to take the responsibility and play better to feel the young player, like maybe Sarr or other players to bring them to follow the order. This is a team, this is what we would expect from the team.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Conte will be hoping that Bentancur’s injury is not a serious one, especially with a difficult trip to Italy in two days’ time.

Sarr has worked his way up the pecking order over the past couple of months and Conte has already admitted that he’s a big fan of the 20-year-old.

It would be far from ideal if Spurs travel to Milan without both Hojbjerg and Bentancur, leaving Conte with just two options in the middle of the park.

It looks likely that Sarr will be handed a start alongside Oliver Skipp, unless Bentancur’s injury turns out to be a lot less serious than first feared.

