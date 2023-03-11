Sky Sports pundits agree on who Tottenham's best defender now is











Sky Sports pundits Paul Merson and Clinton Morrison agree that Cristian Romero is Tottenham’s best defender.

Romero was sent off in the midweek Champions League exit at the hands of AC Milan, getting a second bookable offence.

It was the second time in a number of games he has been shown a red card, and his discipline since the World Cup has been a problem.

Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling asked whether Spurs need to sell Romero, given his propensity for getting yellow and red cards.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Merson and Morrison call Cristian Romero Tottenham’s best defender

Merson said: “He’s their best defender. He’s their best defender by a country mile, when he’s on the pitch.

“At the end of the day, Conte should have took him off, he’s on a yellow card. They’ve got to open the game up so they’re going to be susceptible to a counter attack.”

Morrison added: “I agree with you. He is their best defender, but it’s his decision making.”

Romero has the makings of a top class defender but he loses his head too often and makes silly challenges when he has already been booked.

He risks becoming a liability, which is unacceptable for a player the Sky pundits deem to be a level above his central defensive colleagues.

It looks like the Antonio Conte era is all but over so whoever the Italian’s successor is needs to coach more composure into the Argentine.