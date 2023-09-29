Cristian Romero sends message to Kulusevski after what happened in Tottenham training yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has responded to Dejan Kulusevski after the Swede appeared to mock him on Instagram.

The mood around Spurs is fantastic right now. All the players seem to be having fun with each other, and after James Maddison and Pedro Porro, Romero and Kulusevski have had a little exchange on social media.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

What Cristian Romero said to Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski

Like every other club, Tottenham make groups who face each other in training almost every day.

As always, there will be a winning team and a losing side, and unfortunately for Cristian Romero at Hotspur Way yesterday, his team lost.

Dejan Kulusevski, who was on the winning side along with Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, young Jamie Donley, Eric Dier and Pape Matar Sarr, posed for a picture together.

Reposting that on his Instagram Story, Kulusevski wrote, “@cutiromero2 ?”, questioning where he was or why he wasn’t on the winning team.

Romero is never one to shy away from anything, so he decided to repost Kulusevski’s story and wrote: “How happy they become when I don’t win.

“For a long time, you didn’t see yourself in a photo of the winner.”

TBR View:

This is obviously just a bit of fun between the two old Juventus boys, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with having a bit of competition.

Romero is as competitive as they come. You can tell by the way he plays that he hates losing, and that’s what makes him such a good defender.

Kulusevski is no different. He is a fantastic player too, and after a difficult campaign last time out, he is looking really good under Postecoglou now.

Tottenham take on Liverpool tomorrow and both Romero and Kulusevski are expected to start. If they have a good game, Spurs will have a great chance of picking up all three points.