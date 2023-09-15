Tottenham Hotspur fans were treated to some great news yesterday – Rodrigo Bentancur was spotted back on the training pitch.

The Uruguayan suffered a serious knee injury in February this year and has been out of action since. He’s still a little while away, but seeing him back on the pitches at Hotspur Way is a fantastic sight for Spurs fans.

Here’s how Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso reacted to the news.

Rodrigo Bentancur spotted back in Tottenham’s training ground

One of the biggest reasons why Tottenham were so bad in the second half of last season was Rodrigo Bentancur‘s injury.

The 26-year-old, who joined Spurs from Juventus in January last year, is arguably the best midfielder at the club. He was fantastic when he was fit, but his absence really hurt them.

Yves Bissouma has filled his shoes brilliantly this season, but Tottenham will be a much better side if Bentancur returns to full fitness as well.

The Uruguayan warmed up with the squad yesterday before going through individual sessions. He’s not fit enough to take part in a full session yet, but this is a huge step in the right direction.

Bentancur took to Instagram to celebrate his return to the training pitches yesterday. He was spotted with his South American pals and he captioned the picture with a few hourglass emojis, suggesting that it’s only a matter of time before he’s back.

Cuti Romero replied to the post saying “Toroooooooooooosss”, while Emerson Royal and Giovani Lo Celso both reacted with heart emojis.”

TBR View:

This is massive news for Tottenham fans.

Yes, Bentancur is still probably a month or so away from being available for selection, but the fact that he’s back on the training pitches is just great to see if you’re a Spurs fan.

The Uruguayan was one of the best players at the club under Antonio Conte. He was excellent, and we have a feeling he’ll be even better under Ange Postecoglou.

It will be interesting to see what role Bantancur will be given once he’s back.