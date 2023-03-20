Craig Burley says Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is much stronger than he looks











Craig Burley has now said that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is so much stronger than he looks.

Burley was speaking on ESPN after Arsenal’s latest victory in the Premier League.

Saka was once again the star of the show, netting another two goals and grabbing an assist against Crystal Palace.

It was a potential banana skin at The Emirates yesterday, with Palace sacking Gunners legend Patrick Vieira in the run up to the match.

Palace would have hoped for a reaction to that news, but Mikel Arteta made sure their winless streak continued.

Bukayo Saka and Ben White’s partnership continued to blossom, causing Palace plenty of problems on the right-hand side.

Although White is the more obvious physical presence on that flank, Saka can certainly hold his own.

Burley was quick to point out how strong Saka is, as well as his other more obvious talents that have benefitted Arsenal.

The 21-year-old is one of, if not, the Gunners most important player this season.

If they do go on to win the title, they will owe a huge amount to Saka’s performances this campaign.

Arsenal star Saka so much stronger than he looks – Burley

Speaking about the England international, Burley said: “He’s not only an extremely talented young boy, he’s a strong boy.

“And, he takes a lot of punishment. He gets a lot of kicking. I was thinking back to the World Cup, particularly the France game, he got no protection.

“He got kicked all over the place, so he takes a lot of that, because he takes the ball in, he’s got good strength.

“But then he’s got great feet, good balance, a lovely left foot, good pace as well.”

Mikel Arteta claimed after their latest win that he thinks Saka can play even better than he did against Crystal Palace.

He’s certainly set a very high bar for the 21-year-old, although he’s shown no signs of slowing down this season.

Saka’s low centre of gravity and ability to receive the ball in all situations for Arsenal make him a stronger player than many realise.

It’s one of the reasons he’s so hard to defend against, as defenders don’t know if he’s going to make a run in behind or come short for the ball.

Very few players have worked him out yet, and that’s worked massive to Arsenal’s advantage.

He’s likely to torment plenty more full-backs before the season is over.

