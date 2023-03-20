Martin Keown stunned by how well two Arsenal players linked up against Crystal Palace











Martin Keown has heaped praise on Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Ben White after their displays against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Mikel Arteta’s men bounced back from Thursday’s Europa League exit with a statement 4-1 win over Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Saka put in yet another impressive display as he helped himself to two goal, after providing an assist for Gabriel Martinelli’s opener.

But it was the 21-year-old’s link up play with White that has left Keown impressed after the pair combined for his first goal of the afternoon.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Keown stunned by White and Saka partnership

Speaking to BBC Sport, Keown feels that White and Saka have formed a brilliant partnership down the right-hand side for Arsenal.

“Another Arsenal player who had some disappointment this week was Ben White, who wasn’t named in the England squad, and he played like he had a point to prove,” the Arsenal legend said.

“White’s link-up play with Saka down the right is sensational and there always seems to be a chance at the end of it too.

“Saka gives so much to this team that I was joking with him afterwards that Gareth Southgate should give him a rest in these next two England games. We don’t want him injured now.

“He has started every league game this season and, whether it is a goal or an assist, he keeps on delivering. Every Arsenal fan is hoping for more of the same in the final two months of the campaign.”

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Moving White out the right-back is proving to be an inspired move from Arteta, with the 25-year-old excelling in the position this season.

While he isn’t exactly a marauding full-back, he seems to compliment Saka perfectly as he allows the youngster more freedom off the right-hand side.

He has clearly improved his game in an attacking sense this season too as he showed yesterday with some intricate play to set-up Saka.

White will only continue to improve in the position and while he possibly didn’t see himself playing as a right-back for Arsenal, he seems to be enjoying his new role for the time being.

Show all