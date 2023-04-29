‘Could come into the picture’: Journalist says Spurs target could be late Pochettino rival at Chelsea











Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast, Martin Ziegler has been discussing the Chelsea managerial situation and Vincent Kompany.

It’s looked increasingly likely this week that Mauricio Pochettino would be getting the Chelsea job, but until a deal is signed and done, nothing is a foregone conclusion with the Blues.

According to Ziegler, Pochettino is the clear favourite to get the job, but The Times journalist did note that Vincent Kompany could well come into the picture late on as a rival.

Of course, this comes against a backdrop of interest from Tottenham in Kompany.

Kompany could emerge

Ziegler gave his verdict on the Chelsea managerial situation.

“He was unsuccessful there, I mean Chelsea will feel he is a very solid bet and most people would see that. You can understand Vincent Kompany with what he’s done at Burnley, he’s played brilliant football, he could come into the picture as well, but Pochettino is the clear favourite,” Ziegler said.

Late twist?

It looks for all the world that Pochettino will be the next manager of Chelsea, but if there is any club in world football that would throw a late curveball at us like this, it’s Chelsea.

Pochettino going to Stamford Bridge seems inevitable, but you can absolutely understand why Todd Boehly may be considering Kompany in the back of his mind. After all, the Belgian has dominated the Championship this season playing some unreal football.

Of course, whatever Chelsea do here will have huge knock-on effects in terms of Tottenham’s plans as both Kompany and Pochettino have been strongly linked with Spurs in recent times.

The managerial merry-go-round keeps turning, and Chelsea’s next appointment will have huge ramifications throughout the Premier League.

