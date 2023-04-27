‘Surprising’: Journalist says Tottenham have really thought about hiring EFL manager, they think he’s unique











According to Dean Jones, the most surprising candidate that has been seriously considered for the Tottenham job is Vincent Kompany.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist stated that Spurs have genuinely had a real look at the idea of hiring Kompany, claiming that he’s very highly rated within the club.

Indeed, Spurs are apparently big fans of Kompany, with one source close to Tottenham supposedly telling Jones that they’re really impressed by his unique view of the game.

Kompany appreciated

Jones shared what he’s been told about Kompany.

“I think the most surprising person they have seriously considered is Vincent Kompany but what I have discovered is why he really is so highly thought of. Yes of course part of this is that Burnley won promotion but within football circles there has already been admiration for the tactical implementations he used in his time with Anderlecht,” Jones said.

“He was very adaptable and creative in his team structure and playing patterns and one contact close to Spurs said they are impressed by the fact he has a very unique outlook on how to play and that’s why he has been considered.

“My feeling is he will stay at Burnley for now and we know there are a few other very good people being checked out by Spurs in this process so he was only part of the expirations. But Burnley have a very good manager and will do well to hold onto him long-term.”

Unique

Kompany’s view of the game is certainly unique, but what more do you expect from a former Pep Guardiola captain?

The Belgian is a real unicorn of a manager. He somehow seamlessly blends being a tracksuit manager who can strike fear and respect into his players with being one of the most eloquent tacticians you’ve ever seen at Championship level – that is quite the blend.

Of course, he is unproven at the top level. In fact, he’s never managed in one of Europe’s top five leagues, but when you’re in Tottenham’s position, you have to roll the dice and take a punt on a manager like this.

