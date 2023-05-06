‘Could be his chance’: Journalist claims 48-year-old could now have a real shot at the Tottenham job











Oliver Glasner could now have a real chance at getting the Tottenham job according to Christian Falk.

Writing in his column for Caught Offside, the notable Bundesliga journalist gave his verdict on Glasner, and he believes that a chance could be opening up for the 48-year-old to go in at Tottenham.

Interestingly, contrary to a number of recent reports, Falk believes that the talks between Julian Nagelsmann and Tottenham have cooled, and he says that Glasner may now have a real shot at getting this job.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Glasner’s chance

Falk gave his verdict on Glasner.

“A second year at Eintracht, and Oliver Glasner has reached his second final. The coach isn’t doing so well in the league, but after their Europa League triumph last season, he is now looking to win the DFB-Pokal. Against Stuttgart in the semi-final the coach silenced his critics, however, inside the club there is still a question mark concerning his position,” Falk wrote.

“Glasner still isn’t ready to extend his contract, and he doesn’t get along well with sports director Markus Krösche. A victory in the DFB-Pokal final would be another result that encourages clubs like Tottenham to believe that he could be the right man for the job.”

“It’s quietened down between Spurs and Julian Nagelsmann, even though the 35-year-old is still interested, so this could be Glasner’s chance.”

Is this the case?

Falk is usually a reliable journalist when it comes to Bundesliga-related stories, but we can’t help but approach this report with a bit of scepticism.

Indeed, the wider footballing media are pretty much unanimously reporting that Julian Nagelsmann is Tottenham’s top pick to be their next manager.- Fabrizio Romano even claimed that the north London club think he’s perfect.

Falk, of course, has his own information, but we would advise to take the reports of Nagelsmann and Spurs’ talks cooling with a pinch of salt as numerous other reports contradict this story.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

