Harry Kane could be set for a move to Bayern Munich, and there’s a real split in the footballing community around what the striker should do.

As you can imagine, a number of former Spurs players are in the camp that Kane should stay and remain loyal to the north London club, but, on the other hand, some believe that Kane should pack his bags and chase silverware at Bayern Munich.

As we all know, Kane is still yet to win a single trophy in his career, and if he moves to Bayern Munich he’d be almost guaranteed a title with the German club given their monopoly on the Bundesliga title in recent years.

We can understand the school of thought that Kane should leave Spurs, and one man who is keen to see the England captain leave Tottenham is Ramon Vega.

The former Spurs defender has taken to social media to tell Kane to leave Tottenham in pursuit of trophies.

We can absolutely understand this argument.

At the end of Kane’s career, he will be judged on the titles he has won – it’s the same for any footballer.

Yes, he could end up with the Premier League goalscoring record, but records are always there to be broken – his name will only be in the history books in that manner for so long.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

If he goes and wins a Champions League with Bayern Munich, he will always be Harry Kane: Champions League winner, and nobody will ever be able to take that away from him.

His Tottenham legacy is already secure – he’s arguably their greatest player ever, now it’s time for Kane to go and cement his legacy on the world stage and win the silverware needed to write his name into history as one of the greatest strikers the world has ever seen.