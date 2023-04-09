Corberan issues verdict on Tottenham manager target Kompany











Carlos Corberan has described the job Tottenham Hotspur manager target Vincent Kompany has done at Burnley as unbelievable.

The West Brom boss was speaking to The Telegraph. And during the interview, he outlined how the Belgian has completely changed the culture for the Clarets.

Of course, Burnley now know that they will be making an immediate return to the Premier League. The appointment of Vincent Kompany proved to be an inspired one. They have already secured automatic-promotion. And they look set to clinch the title also.

The only question mark surrounding Burnley ahead of next season therefore, is whether they can keep Kompany beyond this season.

Corberan lauds Tottenham manager target Kompany

Reports from The Sun suggested that Tottenham have made Kompany a top target to replace Antonio Conte.

It remains to be seen if Kompany can be as impressive at the highest level. But one manager who would clearly back the retired defender to step up is Corberan.

The Spaniard has built a good relationship with Kompany this season. And he shared how impressed he has been by the job Kompany has done.

“With some people you have that connection and we share the same ideas on football,” he told The Telegraph.

“What he has done this year is unbelievable. He arrived at a perfect moment and has changed a club with a philosophy in one summer. He is very clear with how he wants to play and the players that he needs to do it.”

It has been a remarkable season for Burnley. They will surely benefit from how easily they have secured promotion. They can already start planning for next year.

But Tottenham must have Kompany on their radar. Spurs fans need someone they can be excited about. The club needs a manager with a vision and a set of principles that everyone will buy into.

The last time they managed it, they ended up challenging for the Premier League title and reaching a Champions League final.

It is too soon to say whether Kompany will go right to the top as a manager.

But if Spurs don’t offer him the stage to try, someone else most definitely will.