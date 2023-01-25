Conor Coady says it is so 'tough' to play against teams managed by potential new Everton boss











Marcelo Bielsa is being talked about as a potential new Everton manager and Conor Coady is clearly a fan of his.

Bielsa is apparently Everton’s first choice to replace Frank Lampard, although there is plenty to do to get the deal over the line.

The Argentine drew attention at Leeds for his unique style of play, based around man-marking and huge amounts of energy all over the pitch.

Coady spoke about those tactics last season, when as captain of Wolves, he played in a 1-1 draw with Leeds at Elland Road.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Coady says it is so tough to play against Bielsa teams

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Coady said after that game in October 2021: “I think people will look and say we have come here and defended but honestly I can’t explain to you how tough it is coming here.

“It’s such a different way of playing how Leeds play and how they do things.

“We were trying to not get caught up in basketball matches and bodies all over the pitch, we were trying to stay organised and compact and they make it tough with how intense they make it.”

Bielsa transformed Leeds, but he needs time to get players used to his style of play and do the fitness work that requires.

His approach does not look a natural fit at all for a mid-season appointment, when Everton need stability and to get away from relegation danger.

That said, if he did come in, he might get the fans dreaming again and excited to see their team play football again and there is a lot to be said for that.