Farhad Moshiri decides he wants to make 67-year-old Everton's new manager by Friday

Farhad Moshiri wants to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as Everton’s new manager by Friday after sacking Frank Lampard.

The Independent report that Moshiri wants his new boss in place within two days, to give him as much time to prepare for their next Premier League game as possible.

Everton do not have a game this weekend having been knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Manchester United.

So their next match is against table-toppers Arsenal on the first weekend of February, which is a daunting task for any potential new manager.

Moshiri wants Bielsa appointed by Friday

The 67-year-old is Moshiri’s first choice and he is increasingly keen on the idea of bringing the Argentine to Goodison Park.

That would be quite the turn of events, given the ‘Spygate’ scandal between Lampard and Bielsa during their time at Derby and Leeds respectively.

Few would have seen one succeeding the other at that stage, and it seems there is still plenty to do before Bielsa agrees to come.

Bielsa is famously meticulous in his preparation, and will want to know as much about Everton as possible before agreeing to take over.

He will want everything just right; the club behind him, the right staff, some additions before the end of the transfer window and no meddling from above.

Bielsa also generally needs a lot of time – almost always a pre-season – to introduce his methods, so the idea of being parachuted in mid-season also may not appeal.

That all adds up to paint a picture of a man whom it may be nigh on impossible to appoint as rapidly as Moshiri would like, which poses another conundrum for Everton, who are facing so many of those right now.