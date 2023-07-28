Liverpool are one of the most active teams in the transfer window this summer, and they’re closing in on their third signing of the window.

Indeed, Romeo Lavia looks to be close to agreeing to join the Reds, but the question on everyone’s lips will soon be – what’s next?

Unfortunately for Liverpool, after such a poor season three signings probably won’t be enough to turn the tide of the Premier League title race in their favour.

The Reds will need more signings, and luckily, it sounds as though reinforcements will be on the way.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Liverpool are going to target a new centre-back after getting this move for Lavia over the line.

Centre-back next

Romano shared what he’s hearing from Liverpool.

“Yes, that remains a concrete possibility so I would keep the idea of getting a new centre-back, but probably not now because now the focus is on a new midfielder, Romeo Lavia, and we know Liverpool like to go step by step on the market, but a new centre-back could be a possibility. I mentioned earlier Levi Colwill because he’s a player they consider to be a top talent, a top player, but Chelsea consider him untouchable,” Romano said.

“If they find the right player I think they can sign a new centre-back this summer, they want the right player or nothing, but at the moment, I can confirm Liverpool are discussing a new centre-back yes.”

Need a right-back

In all honesty, this doesn’t make too much sense for us.

Could Liverpool do with some centre-half upgrades? Probably, but there’s a more pressing matter at hand in our view.

Indeed, Liverpool only have one senior right-back in their ranks at the moment in the shape of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and even then he has visions of playing in the midfield next season.

A new right-back should be right at the top of the Reds’ shopping list heading into next season.