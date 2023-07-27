Liverpool ‘big favourites’ to seal ‘incredible’ signing ahead of Chelsea – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool and Chelsea are currently both being linked with Romeo Lavia.

The Reds appear to be in pole position, though the Blues are reportedly still lurking in the background.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Liverpool were preparing a new formal bid for Lavia.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Chelsea were ‘keeping close eye’ on the situation, while Arsenal have cooled their interest.

Since then, Liverpool appear to have raced further ahead and are reportedly continuing talks with Southampton.

Romano has now spoken to GiveMeSport suggesting that the Reds are closing in on a deal for Lavia.

In a blow for Chelsea, the transfer insider says Liverpool are now seen as the “big favourites” for the 19-year-old.

Player-side, Lavia is apparently keen on moving to Anfield amid reports that personal terms have been agreed.

“At the moment, the feeling is that Liverpool are the big favourites,” wrote Romano. “They are going to bid again.

“They feel that the player is prepared to say ‘yes’, so I think they are confident. But now it’s time to close the deal.”

Our view

As things stand, Liverpool certainly look to be ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Lavia.

Arsenal dropping out has handed the Reds a further boost, as they’d have been difficult rivals for his signature.

Obviously it’s way too early to declare victory. Never rule out the Blues when it comes to swooping for a player.

However, things seem to be heading in the right direction in terms of Liverpool’s hopes of signing Lavia.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

If the Reds succeed, they’d be landing themselves an ‘incredible’ player who could be a star for a long time.

At just 19 years of age, Lavia has his entire career ahead of him. However, he’s already first-team ready.

He shone for Southampton and there’s no doubt that he’d do even better in one of the best teams in the country.