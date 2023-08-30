Tottenham often leave it late in the transfer window, and it looks as though they could be set to make some huge signings in the final days of this transfer window.

Indeed, Spurs still need a new centre-back, while Brennan Johnson is being strongly linked with a move to north London as of late.

However, while Johnson has been reported to be Spurs’ top target, there is another attacker that Tottenham are reportedly pushing hard to sign.

Indeed, according to Rudy Galetti, Tottenham are pushing hard to sign Pepe from Porto, but this deal will not be an easy one to conclude.

Galetti says that Spurs are doing all they can to sign the Brazilian, but Porto are holding out for the €75m (£67m) release clause in Pepe’s contract.

£67m for a player from the Portuguese League is massive money, but as we have seen in recent years, there is value to be had from that league.

The likes of Luis Diaz, Enzo Fernandez and Darwin Nunez have all become bona fide stars after arriving from the Primeira Division, and Pepe could be the next on that particular conveyor belt of talent.

The Brazilian, much like his former teammate Diaz, is a very talented wide player, and whie he may not be as much of a box threat as the Brazilian, he does have bundles of talent and he could be a real asset to this new-look Tottenham team.

Of course, at such a pricepoint, this deal won’t be easy, but after selling Harry Kane for over £100m this summer, Tottenham certainly have the money available to go and get this deal done.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into the final days of the transfer window.