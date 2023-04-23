Collymore thinks Spurs star should go if Chelsea bid this summer











Harry Kane should leave Tottenham Hotspur if Chelsea make a move this summer.

That is according to Stan Collymore, who was speaking to the Sunday People (23/4; page 59) following Daniel Levy’s recent comments on the Spurs striker.

The future of Harry Kane is certainly going to be a key talking point heading into the final stages of the campaign. Obviously, it has been a disappointing season for Tottenham.

Kane’s contract expires at the end of next season. So much will depend on whether he is ready to sign a new deal. If he does not want to, Daniel Levy faces a decision over whether to sell this summer or possibly lose him on a free next year.

Collyore thinks Kane should go if Chelsea make move

Levy recently suggested that Kane deserves a statue at the ground after becoming their all-time leading goalscorer.

But the 29-year-old has been urged to move on. Stan Collymore thinks Kane should steer clear of Paris Saint-Germain. But it would be a different story if Chelsea, Manchester United or Bayern Munich came calling.

“Kane should avoid PSG because finishing fourth in the Premier League is better than going to a plastic construct, even if they were to reach a Champions League final,” he told the Sunday People.

“But if Chelsea, Manchester United or Bayern Munich come knocking, he could – and should – leave. And if it’s a choice between all of those clubs, I’d be picking United, if I were in his boots.”

You would imagine that Levy would prefer to see Kane go to Bayern or PSG if he knew that he was going. Seeing him play for another Premier League side would be extremely difficult for Tottenham fans to cope with.

A move to Manchester United seems to be the only one he could possibly make in the Premier League. Only a handful of sides have the funds to make the kind of bid Spurs would even look at.

And most of those either have enough depth up front already, or are clubs Tottenham would never consider selling to – such as Arsenal.

Crucially, Chelsea are another. There would be uproar if Spurs sold Harry Kane to Chelsea in the coming months. And you would imagine that Kane himself would be reluctant to head to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have had a miserable season themselves. And they are more than one striker away from getting back on track.

Kane would not only damage his relationship with Spurs fans considerably if he joined Chelsea. But he would also be making a move where he would not necessarily even be the final piece of the jigsaw.