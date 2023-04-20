Daniel Levy believes Harry Kane can win a trophy at Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been discussing Harry Kane and he believes the striker can win a trophy at the club.

The English forward, who Spurs fans call one of their own, is no doubt a Tottenham legend. He has played 428 times for the club and scored 273 times, a club record.

He has managed to take this great goalscoring form to England, where he has scored 55 goals in 82 appearances. Kane has also won the Golden Boot at the World Cup.

Despite his world class talent, the striker has been unable to win a trophy at Tottenham. The club haven’t lifted a trophy in any competition since 2008.

Levy has come under a lot of criticism at the North London club. They have failed to bring success to the club alongside their consistent finishes in the top six.

Kane has been essential for Spurs and they would be a lot worse of without him. He has been linked, by various publications including Goal, with a move to Bayern Munich. Many believe he should make such a move to finally lift a deserved trophy in his career.

Levy was speaking at the debating society of Cambridge University and was asked whether Kane could lift a trophy with Spurs. The Athletic reported that he said: “He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs. But being a legend is also important. The fact that he’s top scorer of Tottenham Hotspur, he’s making history. I hope one day that there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium.”

Of course the owner of Spurs would believe they can win trophies, but with Kane 29 and out of contract next summer, he will need to decide whether staying at the club is the right choice.

The club have brought in proven winners in Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. Neither manager were able to win a trophy and ended up getting sacked.

It is a huge summer for Spurs and Levy. He needs to improve the squad, sign a manager and try to keep a hold of his best players.

