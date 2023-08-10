Liverpool now want to sign 25-year-old PL player who really impressed Alexis Mac Allister last season

Liverpool are interested in returning to Brighton Hove Albion for another of their stars this summer, defender Pervis Estupinan.

That’s according to FootballTransfers who claimed the exclusive lead on the story.

Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The report said that Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the left-back and sees him as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

Estupinan was brilliant last season and was often praised by former teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister, who is of course now Liverpool’s number ten, said Estupinan was particularly impressed after a win against Leeds last season.

25-year-old Estupinan has only been in the Premier League for one season but has already made a huge impression.

The Ecuador international has thrived in Brighton’s side under both Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi.

And with Liverpool now interested in Estupinan, Brighton will undoubtedly be keen to keep their star man.

Brighton have already lost Alexis Mac Allister, and will not want to weaken their side again this close to the league start.

Klopp would love to have Brighton’s Estupinan at Liverpool

At 29-years-old, Andy Robertson’s career is hardly winding down, but it isn’t a surprise that Klopp is considering more competition.

Despite his best efforts, Robertson isn’t being pushed by Konstantinos Tsimikas and it can now be perceived as a weaker area of the squad.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

And whilst you wouldn’t expect Brighton to part with Estupinan in this window, it may be one for the future.

Brighton are notoriously tough on achieving valuations they deem fair – just look at their stance on Moises Caicedo.

If Liverpool are serious about recruiting a left-back in this window then it may be best to look elsewhere.

The club are seemingly already having an issue meeting Southampton’s asking price for target Romeo Lavia.

And with Brighton likely to want a big profit on the £15m they paid for Esputinan, Liverpool are probably priced out of a move.

Liverpool’s current interest is perhaps more of a nod to business they might pursue in the future.