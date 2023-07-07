Club think their £50m player is leaving after claims he’s willing to join Arsenal

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Romeo Lavia this summer, and Southampton have reportedly accepted that he will be leaving.

The Gunners are about to have one of the best windows in recent memory. They’ve already signed Kai Havertz, while Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice both reportedly underwent their medicals today.

Arsenal‘s next target in all likelihood will be Lavia, and Sky Sports have shared the latest on the situation.

Photo by Isabelle Field/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Southampton think Arsenal-linked Romeo Lavia will leave

Romeo Lavia only joined Southampton last year, but he quickly made a name for himself as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League.

The teenager had a sensational campaign for the Saints. He was arguably their best player, and it’s just a shame that he had to suffer relegation in his first campaign as a senior player.

The report claims that Lavia is all set to leave this summer and Southampton are ‘resigned to losing’ him, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all registering an interest to sign him.

The Saints are reportedly looking for a fee of £50 million, but Arsenal and Liverpool are not willing to bid that high ‘given their expenditure already, as well as the fact priorities have been elsewhere.’

The report further claims that Southampton think ‘Lavia has the potential to develop into one of the best defensive midfielders in the game’ in the coming years.

That’s why so many top clubs are keeping an eye on him this summer.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

He’s willing to join the Gunners

Arsenal are a very attractive club for talented young players now.

Kai Havertz rejected Bayern Munich for the Gunners, while Declan Rice chose the North Londoners ahead of Premier League and European champions Manchester City.

If Ryan Taylor is to be believed, Lavia is fully open to a move to the Emirates as well this summer.

He told GiveMeSport two weeks ago: “I know they (Arsenal) have been discussing personal terms with his agent and Lavia, who would be 100% open to joining Arsenal and it does look like there’s concrete interest, but at this moment in time, the price tag will have to drop.”