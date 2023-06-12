Club slap £50m transfer fee on Arsenal target who Ian Wright called ‘sensational’

Arsenal will be forced to pay around £50m if they want to sign one of their transfer targets, Michael Olise, during the summer transfer window.

Olise is said to be of interest to the Gunners, with reports as recently as April claiming Arsenal are fans of the Palace ace.

However, according to the Daily Mail, any hopes Arsenal have of landing the wide man would require a mammoth fee.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Palace want £50m for Arsenal-linked Michael Olise

Arsenal are in the market for new players this summer. A midfielder is their priority and they are hunting deals for both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo at the moment.

However, Mikel Arteta is also open to signing another wide player if the right man is available and Olise has caught his eye.

Of course, paying £50m for Olise might seem a bit steep. But The Mail claims this is the fee Palace have put on their star man as they look to fight off interest from not only Arsenal, but the likes of PSG as well.

Olise has been one of the standout young players in the Premier League since breaking through with Palace.

Ian Wright labelled the winger as ‘sensational’ when Arsenal first registered an interest more than a year back. It remains to be seen, then, if the Gunners will follow up such interest.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

A nice to have for the Gunners

Michael Olise is a brilliant player with a big future but at the moment, he probably sits in the category of luxury signings for Arsenal.

They need to sort their midfield out and also look at a defender. From there, if they get those players in, then a winger with flair like Olise could be looked at.

Right now, though, they won’t be spending £50m. Which in a way, means Palace’s asking price is doing the job they want it to do.