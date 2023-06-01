Club now worried their manager will leave them and take the Tottenham job











Celtic are reportedly concerned over Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in their current manager Ange Postecoglou.

That’s according to 90 Min, who claim there are fears that Postecoglou could view the Spurs job as his last chance to manage a big club in the Premier League.

Tottenham will be bidding to replace Ryan Mason as acting head coach before the transfer window opens this month.

Spurs have struggled to find their man after Antonio Conte’s sudden departure back in March. They’ve missed out on the likes of Arne Slot, Vincent Kompany and distanced themselves from links to Julian Nagelsmann.

But after missing out on Slot last week, Spurs are preparing to step up their attempts to land Postecoglou.

Indeed, The Independent claims the north Londoners are preparing a formal approach for the Celtic boss after he’s contested the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park this weekend.

And it seems the Hoops are concerned about Tottenham’s interest in their manager.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic worried about Postecoglou

The outlet claims that Celtic believe an approach for Postecoglou for Tottenham is forthcoming.

Spurs have carried out their due diligence on the 57-year-old and the Hoops believe their manager is a leading candidate for the job now.

The Scottish champions also believe that they could receive an approach after Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Inverness.

It’s noted that Postecoglou currently works on a 12-month rolling contract and Celtic are keen to extend his stay in Glasgow amid interest from Spurs.

But due to his long journey to get to where he is now, there are fears that he could be tempted by the chance to manage a ‘major side’ in the Premier League.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Postecoglou has enjoyed a brilliant spell at Celtic over the past couple of years as he’s guided them to back-to-back league titles.

He’s one game away from securing Celtic’s eighth domestic treble and has gained plenty of admirers due to his style of football.

While Postecoglou isn’t the most popular choice amongst Tottenham fans, he does seem like the right fit for the club.

It’s clear that Celtic will be growing more and more concerned about Spurs’ interest in their manager, especially due to his contract situation.

Show all