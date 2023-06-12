Leicester City reportedly want to sell James Maddison sooner rather than later, with Ange Postecoglou keen to sign him for Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to Chronicle Live, which claims that Maddison will face a decision between joining Tottenham and Newcastle United this summer.

Spurs are preparing for a crucial summer ahead under new boss Ange Postecoglou and Maddison has emerged as a top target for the Aussie.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that Postecoglou has asked Spurs for the signing of the Leicester star this summer.

Tottenham will be keen to back their new boss over the coming weeks as they bid to build a squad in his image.

And it seems that Leicester want to find a resolution over Maddison’s future sooner rather than later after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Leicester want to sell Maddison soon

Chronicle Live reports that Maddison would be viewed as a ‘huge part’ of Postecoglou’s rebuild at Spurs.

Leicester want to deal with his future soon as they bid to build a side capable of earning promotion back to England’s top flight.

The Foxes are willing to dig their heels in over his asking price though, which looks set to be over £50 million.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Maddison has been exceptional for Leicester over the past few seasons and even put up brilliant numbers in a struggling side this year.

The ‘brilliant’ midfielder had a hand in 19 goals in 30 Premier League appearances, which suggests he would provide some much-needed creativity at Spurs.

But Spurs will face a battle for his signature as Newcastle are long-term admirers of the England international.

It could benefit Tottenham that Leicester are keen to move Maddison on as soon as possible. But you get the feeling that the Foxes may have to lower their demands for that to come to fruition.

Maddison is undoubtedly a £50 million player. Still, with just a year left on his current deal, Leicester aren’t exactly in a strong position to negotiate given they will be playing in the Championship next season.