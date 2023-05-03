Club now ready to sell their ‘unbelievable’ 23-year-old amid Tottenham interest











Norwich City could now be ready to sell Max Aarons this summer, after claims that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign him.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who claim that the Championship outfit will consider offers Aarons in order to fund a squad revamp.

Tottenham’s struggles in the wing-back department have been evident this season, even after bringing in Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The Spaniard has shown plenty of promise in the final third, but it’s fair to say that his defending leaves a lot to be desired.

The opposite can be said about Emerson Royal, who has proven to be a solid defender but offers little in terms of his attacking output.

And The Sun reported last month that Spurs are continuing to monitor Aarons ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Tottenham for the past few windows, but a move has failed to materialise.

Now, it seems that Norwich are willing to cash in on the England Under-21s international this summer.

Aarons could leave Norwich

The Telegraph claims that Norwich will consider selling both Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele to fund a squad revamp. It means that Aarons could be heading out the door at Carrow Road this summer.

Of course, Spurs have been long-term admirers of the right-back and he’s been labelled an ‘unbelievable’ talent.

But it just hasn’t quite happened for Aarons so far and it’s a surprise that he’s remained in East Anglia for so long.

Yet, the ship may have sailed in terms of his chances of moving to Spurs. The club have already bolstered their options at right wing-back recently.

That could change quickly though, especially with a new permanent manager set to come through the door in the summer.

