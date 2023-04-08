Spurs still monitoring 'unbelievable' 23-year-old - who may cost £10m











Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring Max Aarons throughout the season, with the Norwich City star potentially set to be available for less than £10 million in the summer.

That is according to The Sun, who also report that Wolfsburg are keen on the 23-year-old as he approaches the final year of his contract at Carrow Road.

If anything, it is a surprise that Aarons has remained at Norwich for so long. He has long been considered an extremely exciting talent. In fact, he has already made over 200 appearances for the Canaries.

Tottenham still monitoring Aarons

But perhaps this summer may prove to be the moment he moves.

According to the report from The Sun, Tottenham are long-time admirers of Max Aarons. And they have sent one of their top scouts to watch the right-back.

There is interest from elsewhere. But he will not cost a huge amount. His contract situation means that Norwich currently value Aarons at £10 million. And that price will only drop further.

Norwich are currently just outside the play-off places in the Championship. So their cause will not be helped should they remain in the second tier for another year.

Aarons is something of a surprise target for Tottenham. He is an ‘unbelievable‘ talent with a lot of potential. However, Spurs are definitely well-stocked at right-back.

Pedro Porro has added to the depth in that position with his move in the January transfer window. Meanwhile, Emerson Royal played the best football of his Spurs spell in the weeks after Porro arrived.

And of course, Djed Spence is out on loan. And he will be hoping that he earns a fresh chance under a new manager.

Aarons can play on the opposite flank. And he clearly will not cost a lot. However, another right-back is not the priority for Spurs.