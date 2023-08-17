Club must sell their captain after hitting financial difficulties, Liverpool in ‘shock’ move for him

Liverpool’s bid to sign Wataru Endo comes at a time when his Bundesliga club Stuttgart are facing financial difficulties and need to raise funds.

That’s according to a report on 90min which outlines that the club need to raise around £43m in sales this summer.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool’s bid for Endo is reportedly around £15m and will go some way to easing the financial worries for Stuttgart.

West Ham United are also understood to be close to a deal to sign former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from the club.

Moreover, Stuttgart are also in talks to sell Borna Sosa to Sevilla.

Liverpool’s ‘shock’ move for Endo is increasingly looking like a clever piece of business.

Experts close to the German club have praised Liverpool’s approach and have been very complimentary about 30-year-old Endo.

And in a summer where Stuttgart need to raise funds, Liverpool have seen an opportunity for a swift solution to their midfield problem: Wataru Endo.

Endo may not be as exciting as Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia to Liverpool fans, but he’s certainly a shrewd signing.

Stuttgart need to raise funds this summer amid a bid from Liverpool for Endo

Stuttgart narrowly avoided relegation in the Bundesliga last season.

The historic club finished in the relegation play-off position in the league table – a tie they did convincingly win.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, it wouldn’t be too reassuring for Stuttgart fans to potentially seen their captain Endo leave soon after.

Endo has been praised as a real leader for the side and has reportedly become a cult hero among fans.

And if you are a Liverpool fan, you’ll be hard pressed to find someone suggesting a move for Endo is a bad idea right now.

Liverpool tried to secure some lofty targets, ones that should be in their reach, but they have found a very credible alternative.

And whilst Stuttgart’s Endo wasn’t their first choice, the deal will also allow Liverpool more funds to focus elsewhere.